The winners of the city of Lafayette’s 27th annual Christmas lighting contest include:
Business divisionFirst place Lafayette Florist
Second place The Health Nut
Third place Inspirations
Residential divisionFirst place Anthony Carter (600 Meador Drive)
Second place Jim and Christy Jones (1010 Red Boiling Springs Road)
Third place|Vickie Legg
— Submitted
