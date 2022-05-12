The Lafayette City Council met on May 5 at City Hall to discuss items on this month’s agenda, which included saying a special thank you to council members, Debra Harris and Tom Roberts, whose council terms had ended.
Debra Harris was the first person of color to be voted to an elected position in Macon County, serving on the City Council for one term.
Starting this year, June 19 will officially be a paid legal holiday for city employees after council members approved to adopt the holiday, “Juneteenth National Independence Day,” a United States federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery.
On June 19, 1865, history records it was this day that Union Army Major General Gordon Granger rode into Galveston, Texas, and told slaves of their emancipation. This day, came more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation on January 1, 1863. Even after Lincoln declared all enslaved people free on paper, that hadn’t necessarily been the case in practice.
Juneteenth is also known as Emancipation Day. People across the country celebrate with food and festivities.
After calling the meeting to order, followed by a prayer, and recital to the Pledge of Allegiance, the council voted to approve the minutes from the April 5th council meeting, along with approving the minutes of the April 26th special called meeting.
The council approved the second and final reading of Ordinance 799, amending the zoning map to add the newly annexed Eller property, as well as approving the second and final reading of Ordinance 800, rezoning the property of 467 Sneed Boulevard from R1 to R2.
The second and final reading of Ordinance 801, to amend title 13, chapter 1, section 11 of the Municipal Codes, to remove, (annual payment of sprinkler and fire hydrant connection shall be $100), and replace with (in the event that it is reported to the City of Lafayette Fire Department, that a customer’s sprinkler system has been triggered, that customer will incur a $100 water usage fee) was approved.
The council also approved the second and final reading of Ordinance 802, to amend title 4, chapter 1, section 4, subsection E of the Municipal Codes, to remove part 4, (Seasonal/Temporary Regular Part Time Employees), in its entirety, so there are no hourly restrictions on the seasonal employees.
The council approved the second and final reading of Ordinance 803, to amend title 4, chapter 1, section 5, subsection B of the Municipal Codes to add Juneteenth, to the approved list of paid legal holidays for city employees.
The second and final reading of Ordinance 804, the fiscal year 2023 tax rate, as amended by the council, was approved, for a 2023 tax rate of 75 cents.
The council also approved the second and final reading of Ordinance 807, the fiscal year 2023 budget.
In new business, the council approved the charter changes that were passed by the Tennessee General Assembly in April, along with three approvals of the first reading of Ordinance 805 (use and distribution of fireworks), Ordinance 806 (purpose and allowance of roadblocks), and Ordinance 808 (increase of gas rates and tap fees).
The next Lafayette City Council Meeting is June 7 at City Hall.
