Three of the four winners in the Lafayette City Council election were sworn in May 26 at City Hall.
Newly elected Mike Marshall, along with incumbents David Kempf and Steve Turner took the oath of office. Newcomer to the council Roger Jones could not attend Thursday’s event.
In the May 3 primary, Marshall led with 438 votes, followed by Turner with 380 votes; Kempf with 335 votes; and Jones with 334 votes. Tabitha Dias had 280 votes and Debra Harris garnered 130.
— Staff report
