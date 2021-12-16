The Lafayette City Council passed on first reading at its Dec. 7 meeting a list of court costs that might apply to those convicted or pleading guilty to city ordinances.
The ordinance on the city court costs must be approved on second reading in order to become law in the City of Lafayette.
Here is the list of court costs and how they breakdown regarding the amount for each portion:
Issuing a ticket or citation — $27; docketing of case $10; affidavit and warrant $15; mittimus (act of a warrant being issued for arrest) $8; bond $8; entry of judgment $17; issuing subpoena $32; summon witnesses $32; arrest $25; preparing bill of costs $15; issuing capias $25; abstract $15; continuance $5; state fees $1 and TBI $15.
Also, the ordinance would issue additional costs for the conducting of blood, urine or breathalyzer tests to determine alcohol or drug content.
There would also be additional costs for transportation of a prisoner into or out of Macon County at a rate of 40.5 cents per mile.
Traffic school for first time offenders would be $100 reduced court cost.
In addition to passing the court costs ordinance on first reading, the council also in new business passed another first-reading ordinance to adopt the state traffic statutes.
The council also approved a resolution to hold a public hearing for the proposed annexation of 631 Highway 52 Bypass West.
As well, a resolution was approved to add a repeater on the water tower at Macon County High School for emergency communications purposes.
The council also voted to use some of the American Relief Plan Act money as bonuses to show appreciation for the employees’ hard work and dedication through the pandemic.
In old business, the council approved on second reading to amend the zoning map so that newly annexed property at 1728 Scottsville Road will now be zoned R-1.
The council also approved on second reading to amend Title 4- Municipal Personnel: Chapter 4-Drug and Alcohol Testing Policy.
