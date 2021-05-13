A Lafayette man and woman were arrested last Wednesday after the man allegedly hit his daughter multiple times with a belt.
Kevin Randell Briley, 33, and Destiny Freeman, 27, are charged with aggravated child abuse.
According to the arrest report, Briley hit his 15-year-old daughter with a belt multiple times. He allegedly hit his daughter multiple times on the front of her body, resulting in bruising.
He then placed his daughter in a choke-hold, slammed her to the ground and began to beat her with the belt.
Briley also drug her off the couch and began to hit her with the belt again.
There is a video of the incident. The video shows Freeman in the room during the altercation, and she stood up at one point during the incident but did not attempt to stop it nor to call anyone for help.
Their court date is slated for May 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.