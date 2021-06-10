A Lafayette couple was recently arrested after allegedly whipping three children.
Anthony Bryan O’Dell, 30, and Shelbi Renae Munday, 28, were charged with aggravated child abuse/neglect following the activity.
According to the arrest report, on June 1, information was obtained that O’Dell had been abusing a 5-year-old female, 6-year-old female and 10-year-old male by means of whipping the children with what he called, 10 levels of whipping.
Macon County Sheriff’s Department deputies obtained photos of the marks that were left on the children, which appears to be from the same belt due to the marks being the same on each child.
The report states that Munday, who is the mother, knew about the whippings but did nothing to protect the children from the acts of inflicted abuse.
O’Dell’s bond was set at $50,000, while Munday’s bond was set at $25,000.
Their court date was slated for Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.