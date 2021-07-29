Representatives with Neel-Schaffer Engineering recently met with the Lafayette City Council to discuss the SR-10 Community Mobility Plan.
The plan is one that is intended to route heavy truck traffic away from the public square, determine the best system for the square, provide citizens with the safest routes and to improve access to the city’s industrial park.
The industrial park is located just outside of the Lafayette corporate city limits.
In addition to targeting the downtown area, the study done by Neel-Schaffer Engineering also focused on the Akersville Road area, specifically where it intersects with Sneed Boulevard (which is a part of the industrial park).
That intersection — which is where Coolidge Road meets with Akersville Road and Sneed Boulevard — presents some difficulty in turning for the large trucks.
The public square also possesses a heavy concentration of heavy trucks according to the study.
The amount of pedestrians between Akersville Road and Highway 10 is a cause for concern.
An analysis of public square infrastructur showed ADA (Americans with Disabilities) accessibility issues, multiple vehicle/pedestrian conflict points, and sight distance issues.
In order to keep some of that truck traffic off of the square, different things were mentioned, including notifying drivers of wayfinding apps to reroute truck drivers to take a route to avoid the square. That could come about through the addition of signage that will alert drivers to use those wayfinding apps, which would be expected to be low-cost.
The city could work with the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) to contact wayfinding apps concerning heavy truck traffic on the public square and to install that signage to redirect heavy truck traffic to the industrial park, which would likely come as a result of taking Highway 52 over to Sneed Boulevard (which leads into the industrial park).
Also, some physical improvements could be made to both the public square and to the Akersville Road/Sneed Boulevard intersection and to the Highway 52/Sneed Boulevard intersection in order to assist trucks who are taking that route.
Another recommendation would be to place a five-foot, ADA-compliant sidewalk, curb and gutter along the south side of Akersville Road, running from Highway 10 to Sneed Boulevard. The estimated cost for that is $326,000.
At the Highway 52/Sneed Boulevard intersection, the recommendations include adding a traffic light and also adding southbound and westbound turning lanes, an estimated cost of $328,000.
Then, at the Akersville Road/Sneed Boulevard intersection, recommendations include realigning the southbound approach to Akersville Road from Sneed Boulevard, adding a four-way stop, increasing the curb radius at three locations, adding new markings and signage, and relocating above-ground utilities amenities.
The estimated cost for that would be $396,000.
The most extensive recommendations involve the public square, with recommendations involving the multimodal improvements, implementing traffic-calming measures, making ADA improvements and pedestrian safety improvements. That could include narrowing curb-to-curb roadway width, incorporating mountable or landscaped medians, decreasing pavement width, adding crosswalk signage, using crosswalk striping and adding outdoor event space.
The estimated cost for that project would be $787,000.
That project is labeled as a long-term project, while the implementation of truck route signage and policies is considered to be a short-term option.
The improvements at Sneed Boulevard/Akersville Road, Highway 52/Sneed Boulevard and the potential sidewalk addition on Akersville Road are all considered to be mid-range projects.
Multiple grants and programs were listed as possibilites to help with funding for the projects, some of which involve a matching portion from the city (with none of those consisting of more than a 20-% match).
The next step for the city council would be to adopt a resolution in support of the plan. That is expected to be considered when the Lafayette City Council meets on Tuesday.
