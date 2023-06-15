A solution to Lafayette’s ongoing water supply issues may be at hand.
Lafayette Mayor Jerry Wilmore says that the state is going to help finance increasing the capacity of the city’s water treatment.
A solution to Lafayette’s ongoing water supply issues may be at hand.
Lafayette Mayor Jerry Wilmore says that the state is going to help finance increasing the capacity of the city’s water treatment.
“Our water plant is a two-million-gallon-per-day facility,” Wilmore said. “We’re doubling it to handle four million gallons per day, and it’s taken the state of Tennessee five years to approve it.”
In other action, the Lafayette City Council at its June 6 meeting gave final to approval to the 2023-24 property tax rate. It is being lowered from 75 cents per $100 of assessed value to 45 cents per $100 of assessed value.
“This is the year the State of Tennessee did their re-assessment of property,” Wilmore said. “Everyone’s property assessment went way up. So what we did is try and figure out a way we could lower it and still have the same tax (revenue),” Wilmore said.
The council also changed overtime rules for the city’s four department heads.
“The problem has been ongoing for years, and nobody was willing to step up and change it,” Wilmore said. “Until now, they have been able to either carry their overtime till retirement or get paid for their overtime. What most of them want to do is carry over their overtime.”
The problem that creates, Wilmore said, is that overtime carried over to retirement is paid out at the employee’s wage at retirement, rather than the wage at the time the overtime was worked.
Under the new ordinance, department heads will now draw a straight 45 hours per week pay with no ability to receive overtime wages or carry wages over till retirement.
“We are looking at the endgame, it could potentially save the City of Lafayette a lot of money down the road,” Wilmore said.
