The Lafayette Lions Club and the District 12-S Disaster Relief Team recently participated in the stuff-a-bus program for disaster relief.
District 12-S includes clubs in Middle Tennessee from the state’s northern border to the state’s southern border.
Goods that were collected — which included toiletries, baby items, non-perishable food, etc. — benefited recent victims of flooding in Humphreys County and Dickson County.
S & J Variety, Macon Pawn and Gentry Auto Sales collected goods.
The Macon County Board of Education supplied buses that were used to collect items and to transport items to affected areas, and Ivan Davis provided a storage unit to hold the items that were collected.
School supplies were collected in addition to water, diapers and non-perishable food items.
Money and gift cards were also donated for the affected areas.
— Submitted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.