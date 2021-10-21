The City of Lafayette and Macon County has decided to set Halloween trick-or-treating times on Oct. 31, even though it falls on Sunday.
Some communities have taken to moving trick-or-treating up a day when Halloween falls on Sunday. But locally, Oct. 31 is the scheduled day for young spooks, ghosts and goblins to collect their haul of candy throughout the neighborhoods.
“Halloween has always been the 31st. I think one time back a few years ago it was going to be a rainy Halloween, so they moved it up a day or two, but it’ll be the 31st just like it’s always been,” Lafayette Mayor Jerry Wilmore said.
Wilmore said he spoke with Macon County Mayor Steve Jones and that the two were in agreement that Halloween trick-or-treating would stay on the 31st.
Wilmore said some of the confusion regarding the day for trick-or-treating might have arisen from an event on the square in Lafayette where a number of merchants are hosting a trunk-or-treat to hand out candy on Saturday, Oct. 30.
“Some of the merchants up here on the square are having a Trunk or Treat up here on Saturday night, and I think that’s got a lot of people confused. But officially it will be Sunday night the 31st,” Wilmore said.
Of course, safety is the most important thing to consider, and that is why people are being encouraged to do most of their trick-or-treating with their kids before dark, if possible.
“I think what they do is encourage them to start around 5 p.m., but since it’s on Sunday night, they can start anytime they want to. I think they encourage them to do most of their trick-or-treating before dark, but there is no set time,” Wilmore said.
