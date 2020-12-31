A Lafayette man was arrested following a domestic dispute that allegedly occurred on Sunday afternoon.
Eggar Arnoldo Ruiz Lucas, 27, faces multiple charges following the incident.
According to the arrest report, Lafayette Police Department officer Stacy Woodard was dispatched to a Coolidge Road residence in Lafayette due to a report of a domestic dispute.
When Woodard arrived, he spoke with a female who said that Lucas kicked the bedroom door open and assaulted her by hitting her multiple times in the head.
She did have scratches on the right side of her neck and bruises on her left knee.
Lucas had left the residence before Woodard arrived but returned while he was speaking with the female.
Lucas attempted to pull away from Lt. Clint Hestand as Hestand was attempting to detain Lucas. The report says that they “began to fight on the ground while attempting to arrest (Lucas).”
Woodard deployed his taser and had to drive stun him to gain control of his hands.
The officers were able to gain control of Lucas and handcuffed him, placing him in a patrol car.
Lucas is charged with domestic violence, resisting arrest and assault.
His bond was set at $5,000, and his court date is slated for Jan. 27.
