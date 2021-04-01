A Lafayette man was arrested on Saturday after allegedly body-slamming a female.
Donny Webster, 40, faces multiple charges following the incident.
According to the arrest report, Lafayette Police Department Sgt. Josh McClard was dispatched to Gross Applicance in Lafayette in reference to a domestic assault.
A caller witnessed a male body-slam a female.
When McClard arrived, he found Webster and his girlfriend sitting in the parking lot. His girlfriend had an injury to her face, and Webster’s shirt collar had been stretched.
Following interviews with both parties, Webster was determined to be the primary aggressor and was placed under arrest.
He is charged with domestic violence and possession of a weapon.
His bond was set at $3,000, and his court date is slated for April 28.
