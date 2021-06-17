A Lafayette man was arrested after he allegedly choked his wife.
Steven Joe Tuck, 39, faces multiple charges following the incident, which took place last Saturday.
According to the arrest report, Macon County Sheriff’s Department deputy Hunter Sullivan was dispatched to a Jones Lane residence in Lafayette after a woman sent messages to her mother asking for 911.
When Sullivan arrived, he found Tuck outside the residence. Tuck initially told Sullivan that nothing was going on.
Then, Sullivan asked to speak with his wife, and Tuck rushed into the home and confronted her.
Tuck’s wife was crying and seemed to not be able to catch her breath. She told Sullivan that she and Tuck were in an argument that turned physical.
She later told deputies that Tuck placed his hands around her throat and choked her until she passed out.
When she woke up, she attempted to call 911, but Tuck allegedly knocked the phone out of her hands and attempted to break it. However, the phone wasn’t broken, and she was able to message her mother in order to get help.
Tuck was charged with aggravated assault and interference with an emergency call.
His court date was slated for Sept. 22.
