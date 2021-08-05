A Lafayette man was arrested on July 27 after he allegedly fled Macon County Sheriff’s Department deputies.
Eugene Allen Roddy, 43, faces a series of charges following the incident.
According to the arrest report, Macon County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Austin Cliburn was patrolling on Green Valley Road when he saw a black car drive by without a license plate.
Cliburn initiated his lights and sirens and attempted to make a traffic stop on the vehicle. However, the vehicle continued to travel and turned on to Katrina Lane, stopping at the first residence as a female exited the vehicle.
Cliburn told her to step back into the vehicle, but she said that she couldn’t as the vehicle began to travel along Katrina Lane, making an abrupt turn into a soybean field.
Cliburn then followed the vehicle back on to Green Valley Road, and the vehicle reached speeds of 65 miles per hour.
After traveling for approximately a mile, Cliburn noticed the vehicle’s lights turn off as it appeared as if the vehicle was having difficulty.
For the next mile, the vehicle slowed down to speeds of 20 miles per hour before the vehicle died and then purposefully veered off into a creek.
Roddy exited the vehicle and ran down the creek.
Cliburn pursued Roddy — running down the road as Roddy ran along the creek — and Cliburn gave verbal commands to stop, though Roddy did not comply.
Cliburn then found a spot to enter the creek, and as he was running into the treeline to enter the creek, he heard deputy Dylan Gann give verbal commands to Roddy, who did not comply. Gann then deployed his taser.
Roddy was taken into custody at that point.
The black Honda vehicle that Roddy was driving was unregistered and did not have insurance.
It was Roddy’s 27th booking into jail.
On March 9, Roddy was released from jail in order to attend a year-long, drug treatment program. After completing the program, Roddy was supposed to return to jail. Roddy did not complete the program and did not report back to the Macon County Jail.
Roddy is charged with attachment, violation of probation, failure to appear, escaping the custody of an officer, evading arrest, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, reckless driving, driving an unregistered vehicle, speeding, financial responsibility violation and vandalism.
His bond was set at $13,000, and his court date is slated for Sept. 1.
