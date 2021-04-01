A Lafayette man was arrested after he allegedly jumped out of a window in an attempt to flee from law-enforcement officers.
Theodore Milligan, 26, faces a series of charges following the incident, which took place on March 23.
According to the arrest report, Milligan jumped out of a window at his residene on Swanee Street in Lafayette and ran from officers, who chased him on foot to Bradley Hollow Road.
Milligan fled to avoid arrest for a warrant that he had on file.
Officers conducted a search of his room with permission of the homeowner and found a bag of a crystal substance weighing 0.73 grams, which was believed to be methamphetamine. Two syringes were also located in the room, with one on the couch and one on the floor.
Milligan was charged with violation of probation, aggravated burglary, theft of property, evading arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, and the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine.
His bond was set at $17,000, and his court date is slated for April 21.
