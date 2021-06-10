A Lafayette allegedly used a baseball bat in assaulting a female.
Bobby Joe Scruggs, 73, was arrested following the incident, which took place on May 31.
According to the arrest report, Macon County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Austin Cliburn was dispatched to a Old Highway 52 residence in the western portion of Macon County due to reports of a domestic issue.
When Cliburn arrived, he observed Scruggs standing next to a fire outside of his house.
Cliburn then spoke with a female who said that Scruggs hit her multiple times with his fist and once with a baseball bat across the upper portion of her back.
Cliburn did observe red marks in those areas.
She also said that Scruggs burned two bags of her clothing and her purse, which contained $23, her identification, two packs of unopened cigarettes and jewelry.
Scruggs confirmed that he hit the female with his fist and the bat.
Scruggs said that he was angry because the female wrecked his vehicle and then lied about it, which started an argument that led to the physical altercation.
The bat was located next to the fire and taken in for evidence.
Scruggs is charged with aggravated assault and vandalism.
His bond was set at $7,000, and his court date is slated for Aug. 4.
