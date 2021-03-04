A Lafayette man faces multiple charges after he allegedly fired a gun in an attempt to prevent his girlfriend from leaving a residence.
Scotty Dewayne Welch, 38, was arrested following the incident, which took place on Feb. 23.
According to the arrest report, Welch would not allow his girlfriend to leave a residence on her own free will.
Welch allegedly pulled a gun out and shot it in the room with her in it and told her that he was going to kill her.
The victim told Macon County Sheriff’s Department deputy Joseph Woodard that Welch shattred her phone and would not allow her to call anyone.
She also said that Welch would slap her in the face for no reason and pull her hair.
The victim said that she escaped while Welch was asleep and made it to the Macon One Stop convenience station.
Welch is charged with aggravated assault, false imprisonment and violation of probation.
His bond was set at $10,000, and his court date is slated for May 12.
