A Lafayette man was arrested on Aug. 10 after he allegedly ran from officers.
Tristian Lee Flanagan, 23, faces multiple charges following the incident.
According to the arrest report, Macon County Sheriff’s Department detective Kevin Woodard observed Flanagan on a blue motorcycle on Scottsville Road.
Woodard had received information that Flanagan was in possession of a blue motorcycle that had been stolen from Clampit Hollow Road.
Woodard pulled out behind Flanagan and activated his blue lights in an attempt to stop Flanagan, but Flanagan sped off.
Flanagan reached 80 miles per hour in a 35-mile-per-hour zone and passed a vehicle in a no-passing zone, almost hitting a vehicle that was sitting at a stop sign as he turned on to Tuck Road.
However, the chain came off of the motorcycle, and Woodard was able to stop Flanagan.
Flanagan said that he fled because he did not want to go to jail due to his license being revoked.
The motorcycle came back as belonging to someone in Kentucky.
The motorcycle was towed for proof of ownership.
Flanagan — who was booked into jail for the ninth time — was charged with evading arrest, reckless driving, driving on a revoked/suspended license and violation of probation.
His bond was set at $7,000, and his court date is slated for Sept. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.