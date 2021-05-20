A Lafayette man was arrested last week due to allegedly selling drugs to minors.
Brayden Welshimer, 19, was charged with the manufacturing of narcotics and a drug-free school zone violation.
According to the arrest report, detectives with the Macon County Sheriff’s Department and Lafayette Police Department were dispatched to a residence on Center Street in Lafayette to serve an arrest warrant.
Detectives made contact with Welshimer and then were given consent by the owner of the home for permission to search the home for illegal narcotics. The search resulted in the finding of 36 marijuana vials that were medical grade from California, and they were believed to have been ordered by Welshimer to sell to minors at Macon County High School.
Marijuana paste was also found in a clear container and in a green/yellow container.
There were also digital scales, glass smoke pipes, rolling papers and plastic baggies found.
The residence is within 500 feet of Macon County High School.
His bond was set at $80,000, and his court date was slated for Wednesday.
