A Lafayette man was arrested following an alleged dispute over his dog.
Kenneth Dean Summers, 33, was charged with disorderly conduct following the incident, which took place last Wednesday.
According to the arrest report, Lafayette Police Department officer Derek Carlisle was dispatched the Macon County Animal Control facility along with Sgt. Matt Looper to speak with Lafayette animal control officer Tom Dallas regarding a male who was coming to retrieve a dog.
Dallas said that he retrieved a dog one day earlier who was running at large. Dallas made contact with Summers, who Dallas said was very belligerent and cursing at him. Dallas allowed Summers to take the dog with him, and Summers agreed to fix any violations.
The next day — last Wednesday — Dallas retrieved the same dog near Lafayette City Park. The dog had entered the area of the Lafayette city pool.
Dallas made contact with Summers, and following a series of text messages, Dallas retrieved the dog.
Although Dallas tried to explain the law to Summers, Summers cursed at Dallas multiple times, in addition to using other profanity.
The arrest report states that Summers became more irate and refused to sign a citation for allowing dogs to run at large. Summers was then placed under arrest for disorderly conduct.
Summers’ bond was set at $1,000, and his court date is slated for Sept. 4.
