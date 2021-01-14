A Lafayette man was arrested after he allegedly whipped his 5-year-old son.
Jovani Jiminez Gutierres, 28, was charged with child abuse following the incident, which occurred last Friday.
According to the arrest report, on or around Jan. 6, Gutierres used a belt to thrash his son, which left very bad bruising all over his body.
Lafayette Police Department Detective Shane Reed — along with the department of children’s services personnel — went to Fairlane Elementary and spoke with Gutierres’ son. At that time, Reed observed severe bruising on the child’s lower back, upper back, his legs and his bottom. He also had a black eye, which he said resulted from being hit with the belt buckle.
Gutierres admitted to Reed that he lost control and went too far.
Gutierres’ bond was set at $5,000, and his court date is slated for March 17.
