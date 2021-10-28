A Lafayette man not only was charged with domestic assault stemming from an argument with his stepmother, he also was hit with a frying pan in the process.
Ronnie Lee Farmer, 32, of 144 Doublewide Lane, Lafayette, was initially arguing with his girlfriend when his stepmother tried to get him to calm down and go for a walk. Instead, Farmer pushed his mother-in-law out of the way in an attempt to get to his girlfriend. As she tried to prevent Farmer from getting to his girlfriend, the stepmother was knocked down.
He then proceeded to get on top of his girlfriend and begin choking her to the point where she could not breathe. At that point, the stepmother picked up a skillet and struck Farmer in the shoulder to get him to stop choking his girlfriend.
Farmer then grabbed the skillet away from his stepmother and flung it across the room where it nearly hit another person who lives at the residence.
Police arrived on the scene and were able to arrest Farmer and transport him to the Macon County Jail. Farmer was charged with aggravated domestic assault on his girlfriend, and domestic assault on his stepmother and the other person at the home.
Farmer’s bond was set at $12,000 with a court date scheduled for Nov. 10 to answer to all the charged in Macon County General Sessions Court.
