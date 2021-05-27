A Lafayette man was taken into custody last Wednesday after allegedly violating a woman while she was sleeping.
Rocky Allen Jent, 34, is charged with rape following the incident.
According to the arrest report, the incident actually occurred on May 14 at a Coolidge Road residence.
The female victim was allegedly asleep and woke up with her shorts pulled down. The victim said that Jent had penetrated her and that his underwear was pulled down.
The bedroom — where the incident allegedly occurred — had a childproof lock on the door, and the victim could not open the door. She woke up another female who was also in the room, and that female opened the door.
Both females left the residence, and the victim told the other female what happened.
The victim went to the Macon County Sheriff’s Department to file a report two days later, on May 16.
An arrest warrant was issued one day later, and Jent was served with the warrant last Wednesday.
His bond was set at $25,000, and his court date was slated for Wednesday.
