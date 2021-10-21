A Lafayette man is facing 15 different charges, ranging from vehicular assault on police officers to animal cruelty following his arrest on Oct. 13.
Three other men were also arrested as a result of the incident.
Det. Kevin Woodard of the Macon County Sheriff’s Department went to the residence of Joshua Reese, 30, of 2914 Hartsville Road, Lafayette, on Oct. 13 with the intent of arresting him for a violation of parole. Reese was not at home at the time police arrived there, but another man, Kenneth Hobbs, of 450 Bobcat Lane, Hartsville was on the property and took off running into the woods when officers arrived. He was apprehended and charged with a violation of probation, evading arrest and criminal trespassing. His bond was set at $6,000.
While on the property, police saw three marijuana plants growing in buckets, along with 14 games of marijuana, smoking pipes and bongs as well. Police also found approximately 20 rifles, as well as six or seven dogs that looked malnourished and appeared to have mange.
Two other men were at the trailer at the time — Joey Hall, Jr., 26, of 2914 Hartsville Road, Lafayette, and Johnny Hal, 22, of that same residence. Both of those men were arrested and are facing charges of manufacturing of narcotics, possession of marijuana, cruelty to animals and possession of a firearm during a felony. Joey Hall’s bond was set at $18, 200. Johnny Hall was also charged with failure to appear from a previous court hearing. His bond was set at $20,000. Both are scheduled to appear in Macon County General Sessions Court on Nov. 3.
Later in the day, Det. William Tuck spotted Reese driving on Hwy. 52 and began to pursue him. At the intersection of Highway 52 and Highway 10, Reese drove away with the officer chasing him, heading south on Highway 10. Reese was driving recklessly in the matter and speeding.
While traveling in this manner, Reese crashed into Det. Josh McClard’s patrol car twice and into Deputy Bobby Jacoby’s vehicle once. He continued on before finally being captured. Once in custody, Reese admitted to having smoked marijuana and having taken a Xanax pill before driving.
He is facing the following charges from his crime spree: violation of probation, evading arrest, reckless driving, DUI (4th offense), violation of implied consent, driving on a revoked license, three counts of vehicular assault, possession of a firearm during a felony, cruelty to animals, manufacture of narcotics, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. His total bond was set at $64,000 on the various charges. He has court dates in Macon County General Sessions Court scheduled for Oct. 27 and Nov. 3 on these charges.
