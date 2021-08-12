A Lafayette man was arrested last week following alleged sexual misconduct with mutliple individuals.
William Horne, 23, faces multiple charges following the incident.
According to the arrest report, Macon County Sheriff’s Department deputy Jacob McClard was contacted by an individual saying that he needed an officer to come to his residence concerning a possible rape.
McClard obtained information over the phone, went to the address of the complainant and located Horne, who was the individual that the call was in regard to.
Horne agreed to go to the Macon County Sheriff’s Department to talk with McClard.
The report states that Horne admitted to having sexual intercourse with two individuals who are mentally defective.
Horne was charged with two counts of aggravated rape, two counts of incest, and with sexual battery by an authority figure.
His bond was set at $300,000, and his court date is slated for Aug. 25.
