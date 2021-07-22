A Lafayette man was arrested and faces a series of charges following an an alleged pursuit that reached speeds of 130 miles per hour.
Michael Lee Romines, 54, was actually taken into custody two days after the car chase, after a warrant was served at his residence.
According to arrest reports, on July 9, Macon County Sheriff’s Department deputy Josh Meador observed Romines operating a blue, Ford Mustang on Galen Road while knowing that Romines had a suspended driver’s license.
Meador initiated his emergency equipment in an attempt to conduct a traffic stop, but Romines accelerated, reaching speeds of 130 miles per hour before Meador discontinued the pursuit.
Two days later, a search warrant was executed at Romines’ residence, on Pumpkintown Lane in Lafayette.
After searching the property, 29.3 grams of a crystal substance that positively tested as methamphetamine and Fentanyl was located in a vehicle there, as well as a digital scale.
Romines is charged with the manufacturing of narcotics, possession of a schedule I substance, the intent to manufacture methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, evading arrest, speeding and driving on a suspended license.
His bond was set at $205,000, and his court date is slated for Aug. 11.
