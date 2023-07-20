Lafayette Mayor Jerry Wilmore made a promise when running for mayor three years ago that he would serve only one term.
He aims to keep that promise.
“I will not be running for re-election next year,” Wilmore said. “Before I made the decision to run for city mayor, I knew I only wanted to serve one term.
“I’m not a politician. Most politicians promise things in order to get elected, then, once in, spend the next four years concentrating on getting re-elected. That isn’t me. I believe you should get in, and do your very best to get things done, and then move on after your term.”
Wilmore has dealt with tough issues and backlash for a couple things but he stands by his decisions.
“I don’t think I’d do anything any differently even if I could go back and change things,” Wilmore said. “I guess the biggest thing that I caught flak over was the stop signs on the (city) square. I received so many complaints from people about not being able to cross at the crosswalk on the corner by Ken Witcher’s office. The state had the yield for pedestrian signs up, but people would ignore them most of the time, which kept people from being able to cross the street.”
“What people don’t realize is that Highway 25 from Hartsville all the way to the state line is a state road. That includes the roads going around the square.”
The Lafayette public square was one of only two in the entire state of Tennessee that had a state road running through, and it didn’t have stop signs.
“I contacted the state to see if they could help in the matter so that pedestrians could cross the road easier,” Wilmore said. “Within two days, the state had sent someone here to take photos of the square and said there needed to be a stop sign at the corner by Ken Witcher’s office. I told them to do what needed to be done.
“For me, it is a matter of morals. You see someone needing to cross, whether the law doesn’t require you to or not, the right thing is to stop and let them cross. We live in a time where morals have fallen to the bottom of the list, and I feel that if we took time to help each other out, things would be better for everyone.”
Wilmore worked for Tri-County Electric for more than 43 years before retiring for two summers prior to serving as Lafayette mayor.
“I was a line crew foreman when the ice storm hit us in the 90s,” Wilmore said. “When the tornado hit in 2008, I was area supervisor over Macon, Trousdale, and part of Sumner. That was a really hard time for everyone.”
Wilmore succeeded Richard Driver, who served two terms as the city’s mayor. Wilmore was elected to his third four-year term as a city council member before defeating Driver by a margin of 373-134 in 2020.
Wilmore is satisfied with what he accomplished as city mayor, and when his term is up next year, he plans to spend his days woodworking and spending time with his grandchildren and family.
