Family is important to Karen Maldonado.
Although she’s not a native of Lafayette and doesn’t have family in Lafayette, family made Lafayette the right place to open her first business.
“I feel very welcomed by the people in town,” Maldonado said. “They all said, ‘If we can help, let us know.’ That family feeling made the decision to come over there. That welcoming feeling is what I’m looking for. Every person who walks in, I want them to feel a part of the family.”
Maldonado hopes to soon see a large family coming through her door as Lafayette Nutrition opens this Saturday.
“I’m really excited,” Maldonado said. “I lived in Nashville for almost 10 years. People are nice there, but when someone mentions Lafayette to me, I think about family and it being welcoming. That’s what makes me excited.”
Maldonado’s father (Jacob Maldonado) owns a similar business that is located in Smyrna, ARJA Nutrition.
“We’re bringing it to Lafayette, because we know there’s nothing like that over there,” Maldonado said.
Maldonado didn’t initially have a specific location that she wanted to open her business.
“Pretty much, my parents (Jacob and Arjelia Maldonado) knew about the cities,” Karen Maldonado said. “They came one day over there and saw the space available.
“Every time, they came to a city, they were looking around to see if there was space available. Mrs. Sherril (Burrow) was the owner of the space. She said that was a great idea. She said that she would be happy to do business with us. That’s how we got in there.”
The business will be located at 1202 Scottsville Road, in the building formerly occupied by S & H Sweet Treats.
“We’ve been looking for the last six months,” Maldonado said. “At the beginning of March, we made the decision. Everything has been so fast.”
The business will focus primarily on smoothies and energy teas.
“All of the products, the smoothies, pies and waffles, are going to have protein,” Maldonado said. “The main two things are going to be protein smoothies. They’ll be made with the Herbalife protein, and we’ll add on some extra toppings … like granola and fresh fruit. We’ll have more variety. We’ll also have our energy teas. They’ll be loaded with vitamins, and we’ll have some regular teas with fresh fruit.
“We’re going to add protein donuts, pie and waffles.”
Maldonado also plans to add more products as dictated by customer input.
“As we get to know Lafayette customers, every weekend we will bring special drinks,” Maldonado said. “They’ve been asking for bubble tea. So, we’ll be making our own version of bubble tea … or maybe we’ll have another dessert. But basically, the teas, the smoothies and the other three things will stay on the menus.”
Maldonado plans to be open seven days per week, beginning at 7 a.m. each day and extending until 7 p.m. on weekdays, until 5 p.m. on Saturdays and until 2 p.m. on Sundays.
“We want to have the grand opening on a Saturday so that everybody can come and join us,” Maldonado said. “That way they can come and try and see what we have.
“We want to make it something more fun where people can try the products, where they can eat healthy and try the products.”
With the positive response that she’s received even prior to opening, Maldonado — who is an Antioch resident — is also hoping to soon move to the area.
“Everybody is going to be really happy,” Maldonado said. “It’s good vibes. This is going to be the first one I’m opening myself. Seeing the positive reaction gives me the feeling that we’re going in the right direction.
“ARJA Nutrition has been open for about seven years. Hopefully, one day, we’ll be able to say the same thing about Lafayette.”
