The Lafayette City Council held a special-called meeting on July 26, largely to vote on resolutions that were presented as a result of the recent resignations of multiple police officers.
The council unanimously approved all of the measures at the three-minute meeting, including accepting the resignation of officers Elliott Sandifer and Byron Butcher. Both are leaving to accept positions at the Macon County Sheriff’s Department.
Much of that is believed to be as a result of recent pay increases for the county deputies and also as a result of recent health-insurance upgrades for county employees.
The council also approved a measure to take bids for employee insurance.
The city is seeking improved coverage and a lower cost.
Lafayette employees currently have options of BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee and Cigna, with the city paying 100% for those who choose BlueCross BlueShield (though it is limited coverage). For employees who choose Cigna, they pay $40 per month.
According to Lafayette Mayor Jerry Wilmore, new plan that the city is looking at wouldn’t cost the employees anything and would cost the city less.
The council also approved to hire patrolman Justin Bergdorff, who has recently been employed as a police officer in Westmoreland.
In addition to Bergdorff, two other patrolmen were hired early last week, and the council also approved to allow police chief Stacy Gann to advertise for a patrolman.
The council voted to hire two additional officers as well.
“They’re having to work a lot of overtime,” Wilmore said. “That was the conclusion that they came to, that we need two additional officers.
“The town is growing faster than the police department is growing.”
The council voted to promote patrolman Derek Carlisle to night-shift sergeant.
A recommendation was also approved for a pay increase to the police officers.
“For certified officers, they move up two steps in their level,” Wilmore said.
There is no change in pay for uncertified officers
It was also approved that water department equipment operator Kevin Wheeler to move to the sewer department, and the council chose to post the job opening resulting from Wheeler’s transfer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.