The frigid weather is gone — at least for now — and water systems throughout the county are making significant progress in returning to normal.
“Our water utility staff has worked tirelessly since the 23rd. It may take a week or two to resolve all the issues, but our employees are feeling more and more confident every day,” Lafayette Mayor Jerry Wilmore said. “We are now filling the water tanks back up, pressure is still a bit low, but the citizens should see improvement in the water pressure at their home.”
Red Boiling Springs Mayor Kenneth Hollis said his town’s water tanks are also being refilled.
“We didn’t suffer the large leaks like Lafayette did out near the hospital. It was just our consumption at the residential level,” Hollis said. “Leaving the faucets dripping for a prolonged time dropped our water tanks down to unacceptable levels. I feel like next week, we should be at normal levels in the tanks,” Hollis commented.
Wilmore said that in addition to the broken water mains, a generator problem at the Adams Springs source contributed to last week’s issue. The city has been seeking grant funding for a new generator and other equipment from the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency since 2019.
“The new generator we were wanting was for Adams Springs, which took a real hit with the frigid weather. It would not function the way it was supposed to,” Wilmore said. “In 2019, the generator was well over $100,000. We, as the city could have purchased it, but if we went and purchased it ourselves, we would not get reimbursed by the TEMA grant. So we waited, all the while communications were positive for us to get the grant.”
The grant has not been forthcoming and, “By now, the 2019 price of $100,000, probably costs double that,” Wilmore said. “I think it is unacceptable for residents to bear the brunt of these issues, that our utility must jump through hoops to get these grants. We are not like Nashville, Memphis or some other large utility with multiple lawyers to stay on top of these issues. These small town utilities deserve better from their government.”
