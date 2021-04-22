The city of Lafayette is hoping to delve into multiple projects with COVID-19 relief funding from the recently-enacted American Rescue Plan of 2021.
The $1.9-trillion bill that Congress enacted last month contains $362 billion in relief funds for state and local governments across the nation. The funds are designed to be allocated based on the number of unemployed citizens in each state at the end of 2020.
Overall, Tennessee is expected to receive $3.85 billion in direct relief.
Macon County is receiving $4.7 million, while Lafayette will receive $1.4 million.
The funds — which must be used for non-recurring expenses — can be used on street projects, upgrades to water and sewer infrastracutre, information technology upgrades and f,or public-safety concerns (which includes law enforcement and fire and emergency response matters).
“What I want to spend that 1.4 million on is paving, and we have to have a water project,” Lafayette Mayor Jerry Wilmore said. “We could possibly do some more with this money we’re getting.”
Wilmore pointed to some of the sewer issues as being essential to address.
“Right now, the city of Lafayette is under a million-dollar fine,” Wilmore said. “Our sewer system in the streets is leaking in ground surface water. Anything we spend on our sewer (for upgrades and repairs), we can deduct it from our million-dollar fine.
“If we can get our I&I (inflow and infiltration) down, we don’t have to pay our million-dollar fine.”
The I&I is a measure of excess water that flows into sewer pipes from groundwater and stormwater.
Infiltration takes place as groundwater seeps into sewer pipes through cracks, leaky pipe joints or vulnerable manholes.
The more ground water or sewer water that enters into a wasterwater collection or treatment system, the more water that has to be treated. That results in additional cost for the facility.
If a plant experiences overflows during storms, its inflow is excessive. As a result, the Lafayette Water Treatment facility has difficulty handling all of the excess.
“When we have the torrential downpours, it puts too much water in our system,” Wilmore said.
The city’s water supply is another concern as there are three proposed housing developments — one of which will be located parallel to Key Park, one located off of Sneed Boulevard and another located off of Bratton Avenue.
“We rely on two springs (to provide the city’s water),” Wilmore said. “We need more storage. We have three subdivisions that are going to have 100 houses. We have two more on Old (Highway) 52 that are going to have 100 or better. That’s not in the city limits, but they’ll want city water nonetheless.
“We’re going to try to start on Bratton Avenue with our sewer (repairs), because we think that’s where a lot of our leaks are.”
Last year, the city applied for a grant through the Upper Cumberland Development District to help with its water storage.
“We’re within 500,000 gallons a day of maximizing our plant,” Wilmore said. “There’s been a grant in the works for the last year to expand our water plant.
“(If we receive it), we can treat more and hold more. Our storage is our biggest problem.”
The streets that are expected to take priority for paving are Church Street, Days Road and Ellington Drive.
“They’re the roughest ones we have,” Wilmore said. “The pavement on them are the roughest.”
Having these additional funds will allow the city to perform considerably more paving than normal.
“We try to budget about $100,000 a year in our paving,” Wilmore said. “If you do that, we’re talking about a mile a year.”
The paving projects for those streets is expected to begin this summer.
Wilmore is hoping that as several of the city’s certificate of deposits (CDs) that come due this year will be used to pay off the city’s loans for water and sewer issues.
“We’ve got two loans,” Wilmore said. “One of them is water. The other is sewer.
“The loan we had on our water … we were paying 3.25% interest on it. Then, I also found out that our CDs were 1.25%. So, we’re losing money. We were losing 2% on our loans versus our CDs. As these CDs come due, we’re going to pay the $2-something-million loan off. The 10 CDs that are coming due … we’re going to use every one of them to pay off that $2-something million.”
The first half of the local fiscal recovery funds are to be made available to municipalities within the next month, with the other half to be provided one year later.
Local governments will have until the end of 2024 to spend the new funding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.