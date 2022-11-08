Liquor by the drink and packaged liquor sales in Lafayette both passed during Tuesday's general election, according to Macon County Election Administrator Barry Doss.
Liquor by the drink won with 58.82% of the vote. Packaged liquor sales passed with 56.75%.
