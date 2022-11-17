Lafayette voters approved two measures during Nov. 8’s general election that will allow the sale of liquor by the drink at restaurants and package liquor sales in the city.
Debra Harrris, who played an integral role in getting the referendums on the ballot, was pleased with the vote.
“I would like to see the revenue from the sales go toward building something for the kids, like a fun center or sportplex,” Harris said. “These young people have limited avenues to do something fun or interesting outside of their home.
“With the option of alcohol with a meal, it can attract more restaurants. The additional revenue for the county increases and chances for a variety of different businesses which can aid economic endeavors.” Harris continued.
Macon County Election Administrator Barry Doss said the election went smoothly. Turnout was 33% of registered voters.
“There were several items on the ballot that the voters cared about. They had their say on the governor’s race, U.S. House of Representatives District 6 race and some constitutional amendments,” Doss said. “But the liquor referendums seemed to be the one most Lafayette voters talked about.”
Deputy Administrator Melinda Sewell was there at the closing of the polls.
“It was a good voter turnout, and I’m pleased to see that,” she said.
The referendum liquor for retail package stores passed 330 to 229, or with 59% of the vote. The referendum for alcohol by the drink was approved by a similar margin, garnering an additional two votes against.
On Election Day, Bessie Shoulders, with the help of her grandson, was ready to vote.
“I vote every chance i can. My mother never got to,” Shoulders said. “It is too important to waste.”
Shoulders was in the minority on the alcohol-related issues.
“I have to vote no to the alcohol,” she said. “I never had a drop. And, don’t see the need for it.”
Gov. Bill Lee handily carried Macon County, earning 83% (2,142 votes) of the votes. The closest challenger was Democrat Jason Brantley Martin with 14% (350 votes).
The four constitutional amendments all were approved by county voters with over 60% in favor of each one.
Republican U.S. Rep. John Rose received over 85% (2,094 votes) of the vote. Democratic challenger Randal Cooper received less than 15% (363 votes).
Republican District 38 state Rep. Kelly T. Keisling ran unopposed and received over 98% (2,186 votes) of the vote.
