A Lafayette woman faces multiple charges after she allegedly backhanded a 12-year-old girl.
Cynthia Dawn Birdwell, 55, was arrested after an investigation following the incident, which occurred last Wednesday.
According to the arrest report, Birdwell was involved in a confrontation at an Elm Street residence before school began with a 12-year-old girl who she has power of attorney over.
Birdwell allegedly backhand slapped the 12-year-old across the face, leaving a distinct red mark across the left side of her face.
According to the arrest report, the 12-year-old boarded the school bus embarrassed, crying and very upset. The mark was very noticeable and was reported by one of her friends who saw the mark and asked what happened.
The school resource officer described her as very upset when she arrived at school that day.
The girl said that it was not the first time that has occurred.
Birdwell was charged with domestic violence and child abuse.
Her bond was set at $13,000, and her court date is slated for Oct. 13.
