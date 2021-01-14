A Lafayette woman was arrested after emergency personnel allegedly found a rug on fire in her house.
Stacey Danyail Satterfield, 43, faces a series of charges following the incident, which took place on Jan. 6.
According to the arrest report, Macon County Sheriff’s Department deputy Logan Swindle was dispatched to a residence on Kirbytown Road for a possible house fire.
The Red Boiling Springs Volunteer Fire Department was already on the scene, and they advised Swindle that a female inside the residence — who was Satterfield — forced them to go outside.
Swindle, along with another deputy, went to the door, which was open, and they observed heavy smoke coming from the living room.
They entered the residence, made certain that nothing was still on fire, and then made contact with Satterfield (who rents the home).
They deputies observed several things in the residence that were damaged.
Satterfield was laying on the bed and said that she had no idea what was going on.
There were evidence throughout the house that Satterfield had lit several matches and threw them on the floor, attempting to set different items inside the residence on fire.
The deputies saw a marijuana pipe, a bong and a crystal-like substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine in plain sight.
Satterfield refused to let the deputies search the residence, so they obtained a search warrant to search the residence.
The property owner arrived on the scene and estimated the damage to be approximately $5,000.
Satterfield is charged with arson, vandalism, possession of drug paraphernalia, and the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines.
Her bond was set at $56,500, and her court date is slated for March 3.
