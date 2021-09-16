A Lafayette woman was recently taken into custody after an alleged incident involving a teenager and who was going to do the dishes.
Ashli Kale, 32, was charged with aggravated child abuse/neglect following the incident, which took place on Sept. 8.
Macon County Sheriff’s Department deputy William Tuck received a phone call from the Red Boiling Springs School’s school resource officer, Justin Adams, concerning a 13-year-old student.
The student had a visible bruise on her left cheek.
The 13-year-old said that her mother — who is Kale — had strangled her and grabbed her by the hair after hitting her in the face and head. The teenager said that her mother got mad at her over who was going to do the dishes.
The incident occurred the previous evening, on Sept. 7.
Kale’s bond was set at $30,000, and her court date is slated for Sept. 22.
