A Lafayette woman was arrested last Friday following a domestic issue.
Kristi Michelle Meador, 31, faces multiple charges.
According to the arrest report, Lafayette Police Department patrolman Byron Butcher was dispatched to a Kimbel Drive residence due to a concerned neighbor stating that two children knocked on her door due to something being wrong with their mother.
The neighbor said that the children did not have socks nor a coat on, and it was approximately 25 degrees outside at the time of the call.
The neighbor said that she went to check on their mother, Meador, and that Meador seemed very intoxicated.
Butcher made contact with Meador, and he noticed a loud odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from her, slurred speech, being unsteady on her feet and an appearance of vomit on her.
Butcher unsuccessfully attempted to communicate with Meador, who was not making sense and kept asking him to stay away from her children.
Butcher spoke with the children, who were less than 10 years old. One of the children said they went to get help because their mother wasn’t acting right and was scaring them.
One of the children said that their mother threatened to hit her, and that’s when the girls ran out the door to the neighbor’s residence.
Butcher saw that the apartment was unkept, with old food laying around, and Sgt. Dylan Gann found empty bottles of Fireball whiskey laying in the kitchen.
Butcher attempted to place Meador under arrest, but she allegedly shoved Butcher and resisted. She was eventually placed under arrest, but as she was being escorted out to the patrol car, she was loudly screaming profanities and being disorderly.
Meador is charged with child abuse, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
Her bond was set at $22,000, and her court date is slated for Feb. 10.
