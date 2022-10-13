Private First Class Daniel A. Ryan, 18, of Lafayette, graduated from United States Marine Corps boot camp at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island on June 3.
Ryan successfully completed 13 weeks of intensive basic training at Parris Island as one of 37 recruits in Training Platoon 3038. While in recruit training, Ryan achieved the following: platoon scribe and rifle expert.
