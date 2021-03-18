The Macon County School Board is currently on hold on moving forward with the proposed new elementary school.
Macon County Director of Schools Tony Boles informed the board that there was no action to be taken concerning the purchase of land for the new elementary school at the regular board meeting, which was held at Fairlane Elementary last Thursday night..
“In my conversation with Mr. (David) Manion (the current property owner, concerning an option to purchase), he came back to me that he had some issues he needed to get worked out with the capital gains tax,” Boles said
Boles said that the board must wait to hear from Manion before it could proceed.
The board also approved project graduation donations for both Macon County High School and Red Boiling Springs High School. Macon County High School will receive $6,000, and Red Boiling Springs High School will receive $1,500.
“(The figures) are based on enrollment,” Boles said.
The board briefly discussed changing the amount donated but ultimately decided to donate the same amount as the previous year.
“This was set up to keep kids off the street after graduation, and I don’t see any need to lessen what we’ve been doing,” board member Wayne Marsh said.
Board member Bryan Nichols also informed the board that he would be resigning, effective immediately, due to moving outside of his district.
“I want to say how much I respect everybody in this (school) system,” Nichols said. “It’s been my pleasure to be on the board for these past five years.”
Board Member Jed Goad led the board and meeting attendees in a round of applause in approciation of Nichols.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.