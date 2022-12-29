The city of Lafayette was virtually out of water Tuesday as water lines broken by the cold weather over the past four days have caused five city water storage tanks to run nearly dry.
Mayor Jerry Wilmore said Tuesday morning that city crews have been out since Friday night trying to maintain the system. The city repaired two main breaks, one in front of the hospital and one in front of Piggly Wiggly, but now the issue is lines running to houses and businesses.
“The biggest problem is personal lines,” Wilmore said. “We asked residents to keep cabinets open, faucets trickling but then TVA had rolling blackouts. It’s been a combination of factors.”
The city on Tuesday was offering water customers a case of bottled water as it worked to refill the storage tanks. Wilmore said that as temperatures warm and the ground thaws, more breaks are anticipated.
“We’re asking people to conserve water till we can get on top of this,” he said.
It was a record setting holiday weekend, as Macon County was hit by the winter storm that has wreaked havoc across much of the nation.
According to the National Weather Service’s reporting station in Bethpage, the closest to Macon County, Friday saw a high of 49 before plummeting to -3, a record. Saturday’s high of 9 and low of -3 and Sunday’s high of 22 and low of 2 were all records. While Monday reached a balmy 28, its low of 2 was also a record.
The cold weather drove demand for electricity to record levels and prompted Tri-County Electric Membership Cooperative’s supplier, TVA, to call for reductions in use and rolling 15-minute blackouts. TVA spokesman Scott Brooks told the Times on Saturday that there were several factors that prompted the action.
“In the case of last night, we lost generation from several of our coal plants, most notably Cumberland Fossil Plant, which remains offline this morning,” Brooks said. “Several of our gas units were unable to perform for various reasons which are still being determined.”
Like most utilities, TVA has agreements with other power companies to help meet demand. However, the widespread nature of the winter storm meant that those other utilities had none to spare.
TVA CEO Jeff Lyash told elected officials: “It is TVA’s very objective and that of our local power companies, each and every one of those 153 local power companies, never to interrupt your power. That’s what we strive for. And occasionally we fall short of that. And, obviously, we fell short of that in this case.”
The forecast for the weekend and into next week calls for unseasonably warm weather, with highs in the 60s and a good chance of rain.
