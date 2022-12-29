Snow

Frigid temperatures and a light coating of snow covers the Lafayette square over the Christmas weekend. The record-setting temperatures caused rolling blackouts and water system issues.

 Kim Gregory Ward/Times

The city of Lafayette was virtually out of water Tuesday as water lines broken by the cold weather over the past four days have caused five city water storage tanks to run nearly dry.

Mayor Jerry Wilmore said Tuesday morning that city crews have been out since Friday night trying to maintain the system. The city repaired two main breaks, one in front of the hospital and one in front of Piggly Wiggly, but now the issue is lines running to houses and businesses.

