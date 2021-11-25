Nichole Minchey saw a need in the community and with Thanksgiving on the horizon, she decided to do something to help.
Minchey, who is office manager at Express Employment Professionals in Lafayette, has an idea that she is turning into an event to help those in need in Macon County, and it involves Thanksgiving Day leftovers.
Minchey, and three or four of her fellow workers at Express Employment, are encouraging anyone who wants to participate to bring some of their Thanksgiving leftovers to her office so they can be distribute to those less fortunate, who otherwise might not have an opportunity to eat a Thanksgiving meal.
“It was just something I came up with for this year. I was thinking about all the hungry and homeless people that come into our office daily and wanted to help out,” Minchey said.
Dinner plates will be handed out at the Express Employment Office from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Friday, Nov. 26 to all in need who stop by.
Minchey is hoping to enlist more volunteers and also have lot of people participate by donating food. Anyone interested in helping the cause either as a volunteer to hand out the food or to contribute food to the event should contact Minchey at 615-388-1111.
“You know all those Thanksgiving Day leftovers you cram in the fridge? How wonderful would it make you feel to know you are feeding a child, the homeless or someone down on their luck?” she said. “There are so many hungry people in our community and so many people who never get a good home cooked meal.”
Turkey and other meats, dressing, sides and desserts are all welcome food items to be distributed.
Food dropoffs will be accepted beginning at 9 a.m. Minchey also welcomed any local restaurants who would like to help out and participate to contact her. Those who know someone who might not be able to get out and pick up a plate of food are encouraged to pick up a plate and take it to them.
Minchey is encouraging everyone to spread the word about the event and is urging the community’s good cooks to participate.
“Tell everyone you know who may bring food or need a good after Thanksgiving Day meal. I know there are so many good cooks in our community,” she said.
Those who want to help distribute the food are also encourage to show up, Minchey said.
“They can just give me a call if they want to come up and help out, or they can stop by the office,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.