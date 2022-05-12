After about a month of being closed for renovations, the Macon County Public Library in Lafayette has reopened.
New carpet has been installed in the reading room, and a new circulation desk is in place, one that is compliant with American Disabilities Act regulations, according to director of libraries Dana Richardson.
“The reading room carpet is laid and that is completed,” she said. “We’re still working on the bathrooms, so we had we had unexpected situation come up. That’s why we were closed longer than what we anticipated because the floor in the men’s bathroom was buckling, and the county sent somebody out to take care of it. We’re still waiting on tile, so everything’s not completed yet.”
The carpet that was replaced was installed in the 1990s, Richardson said.
All books and other content had to be removed from the library area into another room, then moved back in and set up after the carpet was installed.
Also at the Red Boiling Springs branch, a new circulation desk, similarly compliant with the ADA, has been installed.
The Lafayette library, which closed for the work in March 21, couldn’t reopen by the planned date of April 7 because of glitches getting the men’s restroom completed.
“The reason why we couldn’t open backup is they had to bust out the old tile and the cement from the men’s bathroom — and yeah, we hate cement and concrete, there was dust everywhere. I’m getting cement and now we’re waiting on tile, and that’s been pushed out almost three weeks, so it is what it is.
“But we’re good, we’re back open and functioning.”
