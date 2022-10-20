Air Evac Lifeteam is providing a service that was not available to rural communities just a few years ago.
Air evacuation is for those who have emergencies that their local community can’t provide. Emergency personnel who arrive on the scene of a car wreck, farming accident, or heart-related issues can determine the severity of the patient, and can make the necessary evaluations and the life saving arrangements to get the patient to Nashville area hospitals.
Matt Muse, executive director of membership, shared how the company was started.
“Air Evac Lifeteam was established in 1985 by a group of citizens in West Plains, Mo.,” he said. “The goal was to provide air medical transportation and ensure access to emergency health care for their remote community in the Missouri Ozark region. Although air ambulances were primarily based in metropolitan areas at the time, the company founders believed that the people who needed air medical transport the most were those living in rural areas, often far away from a hospital.
“Today, Air Evac is part of Global Medical Response, an industry-leading medical transportation company with both air and ground resources. Air Evac operates more than 150 helicopter air ambulance bases across 18 states.
Flight crews, consisting of a pilot, flight nurse and flight paramedic, are on duty seven days a week to respond to the scene of an emergency, or provide transportation between medical facilities.”
Muse continued: “The company is a participating provider in the AirMedCare Network, the largest Air Ambulance membership network in the country, with over 320 locations across 38 states and over 3 million members.”
The company works with dozens of insurance providers across the country to provide in-network rates for transport of insured individuals. AMCN also offers Affinity and business plan membership agreements that allow companies to offer membership at a discounted rate to their employees or members as a benefit.
AMCN Membership is not insurance. The network has locations in 38 states, including throughout Tennessee and Kentucky. The aircraft in Lafayette exclusively services this local area. Air Evac Lifeteam provides lifesaving care to any individual in need of transportation, regardless of insurance or membership status.
However, members in the AMCN enjoy the added benefit of not facing any out-of-pocket expenses, including deductibles and co-insurance, only when flown by an AMCN participating provider like Air Evac Lifeteam.
Muse explained that all medical crew members must be certified in basic life support, advanced cardiac life support, pediatric cardiac life support, pre-hospital trauma life support or international trauma life support and neonatal resuscitation.
Flight nurses and flight paramedics selected to work for Air Evac Lifeteam are enrolled in a six-month Clinical Internship Program. The internship offers didactic training, unique hands-on skills training, simulated patient care experiences, flight training and safety training.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.