Landing in Macon County

A rotor-wing aircraft lands in Macon County from Air Evac Liveteam based in Lafayette.

 Submitted

Air Evac Lifeteam is providing a service that was not available to rural communities just a few years ago.

Air evacuation is for those who have emergencies that their local community can’t provide. Emergency personnel who arrive on the scene of a car wreck, farming accident, or heart-related issues can determine the severity of the patient, and can make the necessary evaluations and the life saving arrangements to get the patient to Nashville area hospitals.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.