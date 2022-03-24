The Macon County Commission chose Bobby Likens as the District 1 & 2 school board member during its meeting Monday on a 13-5 vote over Bryan Nichols. Likens replaces Jed Goad, who resigned last month.
Both candidates made presentations to the commission before the vote.
“I want to ensure we keep our small-town values,” Likens said Tuesday in an interview. “It’s a fight for our country.”
Likens said his experiences in Knoxville and Robertson counties, where he said he had a niece who couldn’t thank Jesus during her graduation, prompted him to want to be more involved in the community.
The 45-year-old grew up in Red Boiling Springs and has three children, one in high school in Lafayette and two in middle and elementary grades in Red Boiling Springs. He is an area manager for Coinstar LLC.
Likens said he was glad to be appointed as a search is underway to replace Director of Schools Tony Boles, who is stepping down June 30.
The board was to interview the six candidates during a public meeting Wednesday. The board is expected to narrow the field down on March 31, when it is scheduled to have a 6 p.m. work session followed by a special called meeting.
Boles announced his plans to step down a few weeks ago. He has been the director of schools since 2014.
The stress of the job and recent health issues, which are now behind him, factored into his decision.
“I will have completed eight years when I finish my term, and I will have 28 years in education. My health has not been the best in the last year, year-and-a-half,” Boles said at the time. “It’s good now, but how much better could it be if I didn’t have the additional stress of this job?
“It’s just family and health, and those things played into my decision. I’ll be 60 years old in August, so I just felt like it was time for me to step away from this office while my health was still in decent shape.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.