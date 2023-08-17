New Lafayette Fire Chief Todd Wagoner has been working to save lives since 1988.
Some new equipment upgrades could help his department do just that.
Wagoner started out serving Macon County as a volunteer with the fire department and has been serving since that time in some capacity.
“I actually went to a lifetime membership before I was appointed chief,” Wagoner said. “I worked for 17 1/2 years with the Gallatin Fire Department. While serving there I had to get certified as a basic EMT (emergency medical technician).”
Wagoner’s experience gives him the upper hand in knowing what it takes to get the job done efficiently and as fast as possible.
“There is what we call the golden hour,” said Wagoner. “It is the time from the accident taking place until the victim is in the care of a trauma facility hospital. Every minute spent of that golden hour getting someone out of a vehicle is a minute lost that they could be in the hands of a trauma unit.”
With that golden hour in mind, Wagoner is thankful that the budget for the new equipment needed was already in place when he was appointed chief.
“Troy Brawner, the former chief, already appropriated the funds and had this in the budget for this year,” Wagoner said. “Still, I wanted to go before the council to get their blessing to go ahead and bid the new equipment out.
“We’re talking roughly $50,000, so I felt better going before the council anyway.”
Another critical reason for needing the new equipment is for cutting through the steel used in manufacturing newer vehicles.
“The existing equipment we have just doesn’t cut through the ultra-high-strength steel in today’s vehicles,” Wagoner said. “When that steel is present, we spend crucial time cutting around it. The new equipment can cut right through the ultra-high-strength steel, and gives those crucial minutes back to the trauma teams.”
The existing equipment that the Lafayette Fire Department uses is hydraulic-powered, which can be cumbersome and difficult to maneuver at times due to the hoses connected to it.
“The new equipment is battery-powered,” Wagoner said. “With the old equipment, we are limited to the length of the hoses. When you run out of hose, you’ve got to carry the power plant, the tool, and the hose with you. It takes a lot more effort and time, especially if the vehicle is off the road a bit.”
The new equipment does away with the hoses and power plant needed for the old equipment.
“The new equipment is battery-powered and a little lighter, which means the world in these critical situations,” Wagoner said. “Also there are no hoses that could potentially be tripping hazards for everyone. The batteries are really good in these new tools, and we will have extras as well in case they are needed.”
Wagoner looks forward to his department benefiting from the upgrades.
“We definitely want to thank (Lafayette) Mayor (Jerry) Wilmore and the entire council for backing us on this,” Wagoner said. “It will help us in keeping the citizens of Macon County much safer.”
