Members of the Willette Church of Christ in Red Boiling Springs have assembled 150 five-gallon buckets with essential items purchased by the church that will be shipped to help aid Ukrainian Refugees seeking asylum in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Russia’s invastion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 has triggered Europe’s largest refugee crisis since World War II, with more than 4.5 million Ukrainians leaving the country and a quarter of the population displaced.
Since this crisis began, the overwhelmed Poland Church of Christ sent out a plea for support to sister Churches of Christ congregations, being unable to turn the refugees away.
The Red Boiling Springs church organized buckets, each of which contained hand towels, silverware, matches, paring knives, strainer bowls, cutting boards, antibacterial soap, scissors, dish soap, bandages, antibiotic ointment, deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrushes, emergency candles, clothesline rope, shampoo, bath soaps, heavy-duty scouring pads, vegetable cleaning brushes, scrubbing brushes, pot holders, graters, four coffee mugs, small spiral note pads, pens, small flashlight, tissues, toys, coloring books, crayons, skin lotion, comb and hairbrushes, disposable razors and wipes.
Now that the buckets have all been filled, members of the congregation will transport them to the Church of Christ in Columbia. From there, they will be flown to the Poland congregation, who will then give them to the Ukrainians staying in the refugee camps.
