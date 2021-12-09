Hannah Wix, owner of Hair Haven Salon on Scottsville Road in Lafayette, had an idea last year about making kids pictures with Santa Claus easier to access and more affordable for people in the Macon County area.
So she decided to act by using her shop on selected Saturdays to allow people to come in and have their kids’ pictures made with Santa for a simple donation that goes to charity.
The result has been a big success, as Wix just completed her second year of the photos with help from her staff, Sabrina Nichols, Jeff Wix and photographer Brittany Thomas.
“Whenever Christmas came around last year, I wanted to do something for my clients. I feel like everybody has to go an hour to get good Santa pictures. Not everyone can afford to get Santa pictures made. Some places charge $50 for two pictures, and some people can’t afford that,” Wix said.
Jeff Wix, who dressed as Santa, is Hannah’s husband’s uncle and works with the Saint Nick Project, which is where the donation money from the pictures is donated.
“Our Santa Claus that comes and sets up with us, he’s very big into the Saint Nick Project. He takes all the money donated from the pictures and gives it to needy families in our area. All the money from these pictures is strictly donations, and he takes and does with that for needy families in the area. I think that’s a good thing,” she said.
The first Saturday, they raised approximately $900 from donations.
Also, each year Nichols, who is one of Wix’s clients, makes and donates cookies for the event. This year, they decided to sell the cookies to benefit a 2-year-old young lady who is going through some serious medical issues and help her family. Kensley Dotson is battling Williams Syndrome and heart issues.
“One of my sweet clients, Sabrina Nichols, she donates cookies every year for this event. This year we decided to sell them and raise money for Kensley Dotson,” Wix said. “Her mother, Elizabeth, is one of my clients, and she’s been back and forth a lot to the doctor, and we thought we would help out her with her missed doctor’s appointments.”
One lesson Wix said she learned from last year’s initial run was to have those who wanted pictures to make appointments this year. In 2020, she allowed people just to show up and get in line and it caused a lengthy wait in some cases. Judging from the response she received on Facebook, the move was a huge success.
“We did the Santa pictures last year, and we didn’t take appointments. It was just kind of a wait in line thing. After some were posted (on Facebook), everyone was like, ‘Oh my goodness! I want to come. Is he coming back?’ And I was like, next year,” Wix said. “So this year we decided to do appointments, because we knew it would probably be busy. We posted about the appointments, and within an our, 100 spots were booked. We were super excited about that, and we’re excited to help everyone in need, and people can have affordable Santa pictures made. It’s a win-win.”
