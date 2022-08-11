The Macon County Schools opened “with what is probably the largest (enrollment) the county has had,” according to interim Director of Schools Daniel Cook.
“We’ve gotten off to a great start for the year,” Cook said. “All teachers are in place and we are moving forward. We have approximately 4,200 students this year. That number of students is probably the largest the county has every had. It looks to be a great year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.