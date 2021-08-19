The Macon County Health Department recently partnered with Macon County Community Hospital, the Macon County Courthouse, the Macon County Public Library, the Red Boiling Springs Branch Library, and the Macon County University of Tennessee Extension for Human Trafficking Awareness Week, which was recognized from July 26-31.
Each of those community partners participated in the Red Sand Project to draw attention towards human trafficking awareness.
The Red Sand Project is a participatory art installment designed to shed light on human trafficking. Those community partners participated in the Red Sand Project by pouring natural, non-toxic red sand in sidewalk cracks, which was used to represent human trafficking victims.
In addition to the distribution of red sand, flyers were hung around these workplaces, and staff dressed in blue in observance of World Day Against Trafficking in Persons on July 30.
Macon County students also got involved in the Red Sand Project. UT Extension Agent Michaela Pedigo and some of her 4-H students wrote human trafficking facts and resource information on posters that were distributed around courthouse offices. They also deposited red sand in cracks near main entrances at the Macon County Courthouse.
According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, human trafficking is a demand-driven crime that involves exploiting a person for labor, services, or commercial sex acts, primarily targeting women and children.
Human trafficking is also one of the fastest-growing criminal industries in the country, with cases reported in all 50 states.
If you know someone who needs help to escape trafficking, contact the Tennessee Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-855-558-6484.
If you suspect you have come into contact with a victim of human trafficking, you may call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text 233722. Hotline staff members can identify resources in your community.
For more information on human trafficking and the hotline, visit https://humantraffickinghotline.org/.
More information about the Red Sand Project can be obtained by visiting https://redsandproject.org/.
— Submitted
