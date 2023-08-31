Music fans all over the world show their love for their favorite bands or artists.
Connie McCaleb of Macon County is no different.
Connie McCaleb of Macon County is no different.
Connie McCaleb of Macon County is no different.
In fact, the 60-year-old is known around Macon County as the Luke Bryan superfan.
“I became a fan of Luke Bryan around 2007,” said McCaleb. “I’ve seen him 12 or 13 times, and I always look forward to the next time. I have even been lucky enough to have met him and gotten his autograph. I just love him to death.”
McCaleb believed that she might have seen it all when it comes to things regarding Luke Bryan. However, she recently received a surprise from an unexpected source.
“My car is covered in stickers, and honk if you love Luke Bryan and even a personalized license plate,” said McCaleb. “The police around here tell me if they ever need to pull me over, they won’t have to call it in, because they already know who is driving.
“I went to Bowling Green recently and someone had taken a picture of me and posted it on (the) Spotted in Bowling Green (Facebook) page.”
Once the photo was posted, it didn’t take long for it to go viral and eventually gain the attention of a Northern Kentucky radio station.
“WBKR in Owensboro contacted me,” said McCaleb. “They said they loved the photo and wanted to interview me and gave me four tickets to see Luke Bryan in Evansville, Indiana, on Aug. 25 at the Ford Center. So, we went to see Luke again in Indiana and had a big time up there.”
McCaleb doesn’t limit her decorating to just her car. She also has Luke Bryan memorabilia in multiple places.
“I have a Luke Bryan room in my house,” said McCaleb. “I have autograph items, pictures, cardboard standups, bed covers ... anything you could think of, I probably have. I also have Luke Bryan clothes, a complete outfit from head to toe.”
McCaleb isn’t done yet. Luke Bryan is scheduled to play in Knoxville next month, and she plans on seeing her favorite country star for the 14th time.
“I can’t wait,” said McCaleb. “I hope I get to meet him again and tell him about winning the tickets and seeing him in Indiana. I won’t stop going till I can’t anymore. I think he is a great performer.”
